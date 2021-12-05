Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor showers love on hubby Anand Ahuja, shares priceless throwback pic

Actress Sonam Kapoor never misses a chance to express her love for her husband Anand Ahuja. The former on Sunday took a stroll down memory lane by sharing a major throwback picture with Anand on her Instagram account. The photograph featuring Sonam and Anand was captured when the two celebrated their 'first year together.' The duo can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile for the camera. Sharing it, Sonam captioned, "Love you always and forever you make everyday phenomenal. @anandahuja #throwbackmemories this was our first year together."

Earlier on Diwali, Sonam shared three pictures featuring her with Anand from the celebrations at the couple's London home. The duo could be seen twinning in an ivory coloured ensemble. Addressing her husband as her 'whole universe', Sonam captioned the post as, "My whole universe and everything that matters the most. I love you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal #diwali."

Sonam tied the knot with the Bhaane label owner on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony, later followed by a star-studded reception. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this year. Sonam and Anand Ahuja's love story actually began in 2016. Anand, too, took to Instagram and shared a string of throwback pictures with Sonam. "Selection of Selfies with @Sonamkapoor Since 20 Sixteen!#everydayphenomenal," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen in 'Blind'. She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix last year.