Were Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill planning to get married in December 2021? Reports suggest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHAILI_SHINE23 Sidharth, Shehnaaz planning to get married in December?

Actor Sidharth Shukla's death has left his best friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill devastated. The actor was her confidant and closest to being a family in Mumbai. She was dependant on him in many ways other than being emotionally attached. Fans have always loved their chemistry since they appeared together in Bigg Boss 13. While fans wanted them to get married, reports suggest that the duo was actually planning to make this dream come true this year.

Going by the reports going viral on social media, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were planning to get married in December 2021. It is said that the actors' families were deep in preparation and they were already in talks with a Mumbai hotel to book room, banquet, and other services for the wedding festivities. It was supposed to be a three-day celebration and the friends and families had kept this a guarded secret.

While in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz used to call Sidharth her husband and had claimed that she loves him. In a new interview, another Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik, who was very close to Sidnaaz, revealed that Shehnaaz wanted to get married to Sidharth and had even asked him to convince the actor.

Talking to ETimes, Abu Malik revealed, "Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020- I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown," he said remembering the exact date. "Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that agar ek din woh naaraz ho jaati thi, toh uska din khaarab ho jaata tha."

Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', died after a massive heart attack on Thursday, September 2. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said here that the actor was "brought dead" in the morning.