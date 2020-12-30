Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI/ YOGEN SHAH Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he cannot wait for 2021

'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in a new Instagram post revealed that he cannot wait for the upcoming year 2021. In a Boomerang video, which the actor uploaded on his social media handle, shows him holding a rollerboard with "2021" written in the background. He asked the year 2021 that how much fee will it charge for coming.

"Ab jaldi ane ka kya fees lega?! Salaam, Dua aur Do hazaar ek-kiss lega (How much fees will you take for coming early?! Salaam, Dua aur Do hazaar one-kiss will you take?) #2021 @karankrkapoor @worshipthepanda #GoodThings #ComingUp," he wrote.

In another post, Siddhant shared a video, as he sips tea in Chandigarh. "Chandigarh di Chah," he captioned it.

Siddhant has recently started shooting for his horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot", co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and directed by Gurmeet Singh. The makers recently confirmed the news on social media.

"It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStartsToday @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @kumohanan @faroutakhtar @excelmovies," Sidhwani posted on Twitter along with a photo featuring a clapperboard.

Siddhant also shared a picture of his script in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “To Boo! Beginnings” followed by a ghost emoji.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi has started the shoot for his yet-untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and shooting for the same has begun. The actor also has a film in the pipeline with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.