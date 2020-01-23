Shraddha Kapoor planning to marry boyfriend Rohan Shrestha soon? Actress opens up

Shraddha Kapoor with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor's relationship rumours have been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The actress is reportedly dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and speculations are rife that the couple plans to tie the knot soon. However, in an interview with The Times Of India, Shraddha set the record straight. The actress said that currently she is focussed on professional commitments.

“Right now, I don’t have the time to think about anything apart from the movies that I am doing. And like you said, it’s only ‘buzz’.”

Last year, Shraddha's dad Shakti Kapoor refuted her marriage rumours. Calling the reports 'crap', he said, ''There is no truth to it. Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is totally focussed on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is chock-a-block for the next 2 years. All this is crap.”

He then went on to add that link-up and relationship rumours are part and parcel of the showbiz industry. He further added that he remains unfazed by rumours related to Shraddha and Rohan. ''My daughter tells me everything what is happening in her life. She will never marry without her parents’ consent,” the actor had said.

Earlier, Shraddha has been linked to his Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Shraddha and Varun Dhawan's film Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to hit the screens on January 24. The movie has been directed by Remo D’Souza.