Shoojit Sircar opens about Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo's digital release

Bollywood has been witnessing huge losses due to coronavirus lockdown. There were many films ready to be released in March, April and May but have been forced to push forward. One of them is Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, it was scheduled to release on April 17. Now with fewer chances of people returning to the cinema halls anytime soon, the director opens up about releasing the film on digital platforms.

Shoojit Sircar told Mumbai Mirror, "As a filmmaker, I’d want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I’m open to a digital release if need be, but we will take a decision after May 3."

Other than Gulabo Sitabo, Sircar has Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh ready for release as well. The director informs that the film is in post-production stage and deserves to be released on the silver screen. He says, "Since it is scheduled for January 2021, we are not thinking about it right now. I’d like a film like this to be a big screen experience. I have lived with this dream for so long that when we were shooting at Jallianwala Bagh, I had tears in my eyes."

Shoojit also said post lockdown, people “will invest in a bigger and better TV or a home theatre” which will require cost correction in film budgets and a cap on the price of film tickets.

