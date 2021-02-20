Shekhar Suman has EPIC reply to a troll who asked actor's source of income

Image Source : TWITTER/SHEKHAR SUMAN Shekhar Suman replies to troll who asked actor's source of income

Actor Shekhar Suman on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to share some glimpses of his beautiful house. The pictures from his Mumbai home include his drawing room, study room, dining and other parts of his beautiful home. But these picture did not go down well with the social media users. Minutes later, a user asked, "Where did so much money come from?" and Shekhar had his own way of handling the trolling.

Adding the pictures, Shekhar wrote, "My tastes are simple.i like to have the best. My home has a heart And my heart is at my home." Responding to the question, Suman first said, "Mehnat se.imaandaari se.lagan se. (From hard work, honesty and diligence)."

The actor then shared an old newspaper clip that spoke about his inspirational TV career in the 90s. The picture read, "Shekhar Suman is to television what Amitabh Bachchan was to films not so long ago."

Other newspaper clipping read, "Within a relatively brief span of time Shekhar Suman has become Indian television first superstar. Though he doesn't divulge his fee, it's rumoured he gets six times more money than other successful television stars. The one-time struggling cine-actor has come a long way. His highly popular stand-up comedy show, Movers and Shakers, goes live from January."

He then asked the troller, "Ab samajh mein aaya?"

Suman in the following tweet revealed he had never been dependent in his life. "I've never been dependent on one thing in my life. My joy and sense of triumph comes from creating small challenges ev.day be it acting, hosting, reading, fitness, singing, writing, cooking, gardening. Just anything. ive to be a winner in my own eyes," he said.