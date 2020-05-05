Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's romantic BTS video from Bhula Dunga song goes viral

Bigg Boss 13's most popular contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla keep surfacing the headlines for their sizzling chemistry. The duo's relationship in the controversial reality show earned them a lot of love and attention from the fans who proudly call themselves Sidnaazians. Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz and Sidharth broke the internet yet again with their first video song together called Bhula Dunga. Within a week, the song started breaking records and has now become the most commented song on YouTube, defeating Justin Bieber's music album Sorry. Even though, it has been over a month that the song released, fans are still crazy about it. On Monday, Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans with the perfect surprise when she shared a BTS video with Sidharth Shukla from the Bhula Dunga song shoot.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are seen shooting for the song's bathroom segment in the video and getting cozy with each other. Sitting in front of a bathtub in each other's arms, with rose petals and a beautiful setup, the video leaves the fans mesmerized. In no time, it went viral on the internet, and fans called it the perfect start to the week. reacting to the video, one fans wrote, "Saaanaa you made our day...please post such USUD and Bits." Another fan wrote, "They literally give husband-wife goals." Check out the video here-

Soon after the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, fans were excited to see what future holds for Shehnaaz and Sidharth. Reacting to their current relationship status, Shehnaaz recently told ETimes, "He is a friend. I get to learn a lot from him and he is protective of me. Koi kuchh bhi bole usse mujhe farak nahi padta. Abhi bhi friends hain, I think aagey bhi friends hi rahenge." On the otehr hand, Siddharth has also maintained that Shehnaaz is a very close friend of his and it is very soon to talk about anything related to marriage or relationship.

Shehnaaz has also been at the recieving end of 'controversial' statements by her co-contestants. Earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee accused her of not stopping her fans from trolling her on social media. A while back, Paras Chhabra, who was seen in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with her, also said that Shehnaaz has become arrogant and her fans are wrong in commenting on another celebrity. Reacting to this, she said that she doesn't care about who is saying what about her.

Shehnaaz said, "It’s a different world outside the Bigg Boss house. We don’t have cameras around us to show who is right and who is wrong. So, I think a lot before I speak. Aur aap dekh bhi sakte hain ki main baat nahi kar rahi aur woh mere baare mein kitna negative bol rahe hain. If you considered me a friend, you wouldn’t have spoken negatively about me on social media. I can’t talk to people who talk ill about my character. Woh bolte hain ki mujh mein ghamand aa gaya hai. Par aapne mere se baat hi nahi kee toh aap kaise judge kar sakte ho? I won’t give them any importance by responding or reacting. I want to stay away from controversies. Bahut saari galtiyaan kee, tum khud ko prove karne ke chakkar mein khud phas jaate ho. It’s better to not prove yourself to anyone. Rather, focus on your work and prove yourself with your work."

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have become social media sensations. After their popular song Bhula Dunga, it is said that the couple will be seen in two more music videos after the lockdown ends. However, they haven't announced their next projects yet.

