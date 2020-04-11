Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaza Morani tests negative for coronavirus twice, to be back home

Producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani is all set to be back home as she tested negative for coronavirus for the second time. Her father and sister Zoa Morani are still getting treated for COVID-19. Shaza tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week and was admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. She responded well to the treatment and tested negative on Friday in her first report. However, when IndiaTV asked her about the same, she said that she's waiting for her second report because till then the doctors said that it's not accurate. Now, she has tested negative in her second report as well and declared healthy by the doctors.

While Shaza was in Nanavati Hospital, her sister Zoa is currently admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. The other family members and house help are in quarantine in Juhu. Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka before the nationwide lockdown was announced. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Karim Morani had earlier said "It is true Shaza has been found to be coronavirus positive but she has no symptoms. We have admitted her to Nanavati hospital at the moment".

Other than the Moranis, singer Kanika Kapoor is the only coronavirus positive case from the Bollywood industry. The Baby Doll singer tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after she returned from London last month. She stayed in isolation in Lucknow for many days and tested positive four times. It was after her fifth and sixth COVID-19 negative tests that doctors declared her healthy. Currently, the singer is under 14-days of quarantine.

For the unversed, Karim Morani is a top producer, having financed films like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express. He co-produced Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. He has also been the associate producer of Farah Khan's Happy New Year and Anubhav Sinha's Ra.One.

ALSO READ : Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for Coronavirus

ALSO READ: Actress Zoa Morani tests positive for coronavirus

Latest News on Coronavirus