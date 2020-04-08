Breaking: Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for Coronavirus

On Wednesday, Bollywood producer Karim Morani also tested positive for Coronavirus. Earlier, his daughters Zoa and Shaza had tested positive for COVID-19, Currently, Zoa is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, while sister Shaza is in Nanavati Hospital. They are currently placed in the isolation ward and getting the required treatment. Zoa had confirmed herself to be positive for coronavirus infection to India TV. "My test has come positive this time," she had said.

Karim Morani's daughter Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka before the nationwide lockdown was announced. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Karim Morani had earlier said "It is true Shaza has been found to be coronavirus positive but she has no symptoms. We have admitted her to Nanavati hospital at the moment".

Soon after Shaza tested positive for coronavirus, the other members of the family were tested. Sister Zoa's first test came negative despite having symptoms, however later, during the second test, her reports also came out to be positive.

