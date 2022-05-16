Shang Chi star Simu Liu brings bhangra to the MCU! Dances to Jalebi Baby with Tesher in award show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TESHERRRR Simu Liu does bhangra with Tesher

Shang Chi star Simu Liu brings bhangra to the MCU and how! Not everyday you see a Marvel star going all out to give an energetic performance on a desi number like 'Jalebi Baby'. But Tesher has done this before, and now he got Simu Liu to dance on the hit track. 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' star Simu Liu was seen doing bhangra on the popular number 'Jalebi baby' with singer Tesher on stage during an award show. Tesher shared a small clip on Instagram on Monday, where Liu was seen doing the Indian dance form dressed up in a classic black suit. The duo were very well coordinated. As soon as the two finished dancing, the Hollywood star said: "That's how we celebrate Asian heritage."

Fans are loving how the two celebrities killed it on stage with their energetic performance. "Simuliu at Bhangra wowwwww," a user commented, while another said, "Now this is the kind of collab we need in AAPI month." Another called it, "The collab we didn’t know we needed." While several others were baffled at how coordinated the two were.

"Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!! Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase south asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada. I'm still shook!!! also NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH BABYYYY," Tesher wrote. Watch the video:

Before he became one of Marvel's newest superheroes, Liu was best known for playing Jung Kim on the Canadian sitcom 'Kim's Convenience'. The show, which ran for five seasons, gained a bigger following in the US when it later landed on Netflix.

On the movie front, Simu Liu has been cast in 'Barbie', an upcoming Warner Bros movie based on the popular doll. Greta Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she wrote with her long-time partner Noah Baumbach. Plot details have been kept under wraps.

'Barbie', which has been in the works since 2019, is expected to start production in early 2022 at the Warner Bros. Leavesden studio in London. It's slated to hit theaters sometime in 2023.

Talking about 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', the film made history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first to feature an Asian lead and mostly Asian cast, which included Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung. The sequel is already in works and Simu Liu is expected to reprise his role as the titular character in Shang Chi part 2.

--with IANS inputs