Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna reacts to his death hoax: 'I am fed up,' says actor rubbishing the rumours

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BOLLY.HAYAT Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna reacts to his death hoax

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who rose to fame with his role of Shaktimaan, rubbished the rumours of his death doing the rounds on the internet. The actor took to his Instagram to share a video and informed his fans that he is 'perfectly alright'. Khanna played many stellar roles in TV shows and films and was a popular name among the viewers. He also played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's epic show 'Mahabharat'. Mukesh Khanna said that he has been receiving calls from family and friends enquiring if he is alive. Earlier, rumours of the passing away of celebrities like Lucky Ali, Kirron Kher and Shabnam had also surfaced on the internet.

Mukesh Khanna captioned the video saying, "I am perfectly alright." He added in Hindi that these people who spread rumors are the ones who create havoc. He said that they should be 'caught and killed'. Khanna further clarified that with the blessings of all his fans and loved ones, he is healthy. Take a look at the video here-

Further talking about the death hoax, Mukesh Khanna told TOI, "I am fed up, literally fed up. I don't know what to say or do to rumour mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety. Almost all my friends and relatives have called by now and one fan said he was relieved as he just had a terrible thing in his life when his mother passed away 20 days ago."

He added, "I am glad that I am perfectly fine and such a rumour about me was terrible. It causes stress on not just me but my family as well."

Last week, Anupma Kher had taken to social media to rubbish rumours of wife Kirron Kher's death. The actress had been diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year. Anupam Kher tweeted, "There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe."