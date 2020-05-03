Sunday, May 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shah Rukh Khan's best quality to favourite character: Kajol gets candid with fans during #AskKajol session

Shah Rukh Khan's best quality to favourite character: Kajol gets candid with fans during #AskKajol session

Bollywood actress Kajol showed her chirpy side when she decided to make Sunday special for her fans through an interactive #AskKajol session on Twitter. Here're Kajol's 10 candid replies that will make your day.

Shriya Bhasin Shriya Bhasin
New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2020 16:38 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's best quality to favourite character: Kajol gets candid with fans during #AskKajol s

Shah Rukh Khan's best quality to favourite character: Kajol gets candid with fans during #AskKajol session 

For some Sundays in lockdowns are going as dull as any other day. So to brighten up your mood, Bollywood actress Kajol decided to engage with her fans and followers with #AskKajol session on Twitter. The 90s' actress is someone who is known to be an absolute firecracker. She is not that active on social media and so when fans got to know about the live interaction with her, they took it as an opportunity to ask her everything about her favourite character to her life during the lockdown, about husband Ajay Devgn or co-actor Shah Rukh Khan. The 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' star announced the session with a tweet that read, "Who else is bored of interacting with the exact same amount of people everyday? Rolling on the floor laughing let’s make this lockdown interesting for all of us. Use the #AskKajol and shoot your questions! I’ll try to answer as many as I can."

And soon the questions came pouring in from everywhere!

A fan wanted her to say the sweetest thing about her film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to which she replied, "Memories and Friends."

As if it wasn't enough, she even has something to say about Shah Rukh Khan.

Another quipped her about her lockdown routine and if husband Ajay Devgn ever cooked for her amid the lockdown. Have a look at her reply:

Want to know what's Kajol's favourite character from her films? She has an answer for this as well!

What would she be if no an actor? Know from Kajol herself!

What according to Kajol is the best thing happened to her in 2020?

On the professional front, Kajol's last film was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Ajay and Saif Ali Khan. Later, she made her digital debut and starred in a short film titled Devi. 

Watch Devi here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X