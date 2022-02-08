SRK fans defend him against 'spitting accusations' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral; post 'My Name Is Khan' clip

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan fans defend him over 'spitting accusations'

Lata Mangeshkar's demise has left the entire nation in a state of mourning. The legendary singer, who passed away on February 6, was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai. Many celebrities and political personalities bid an emotional farewell to Mangeshkar. Among those paying obeisance at Mangeshkar's funeral was Shah Rukh Khan. In the pictures and videos that went viral on social media, SRK could be seen raising his hands in dua and after which, he blew air from his mouth and bent over Mangeshkar's mortal remains.

While the act of blowing out air after dua is part of the pious practice, many netizens trolled Khan for allegedly "spitting". Defending him, Shah Rukh Khan's fans shared a clip from his movie 'My Name Is Khan,' where he plays a Muslim man with Kajol as his Hindu wife. In the clip shared, SRK reads the morning namaz and blows air over the young boy's body as it is a manner of praying in Islam. Posting the video, the user wrote, "he Just Blow air after Reading Dua...its part of ritual! #LataMangeshkar #SRK."

Actress Shruti Haasan has also extended her support and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan for the way he paid his last respects to the legendary singer. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Shruti shared a monochrome picture of Khan and wrote, "Love this man. Always always."

Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who had won millions of hearts with her soulful voice, passed away at the age of 92. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were among those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, before her mortal remains were taken for the last rites.

On January 8, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID19 and pneumonia