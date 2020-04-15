Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan's throwback picture proves she was born to become a star

The Pataudi girl, Sara Ali Khan has already won hearts with films such as Kedarnath and Simmba. Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, resembles her mom when it comes to looks. Just like every other person from the Pataudi house, Sara is a fun-loving and happy-go-lucky person.Today, the actress shared a throwbac picture of a younger self where she is seen posing just like a diva.

Taking to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan posted the adirable picture and wrote, ", “जी हाँ Hum Bachpan se hi aise hai…” (Yes, I am like this since childhood).

In the photo, a cute little Sara can be seen smiling and posing for the camera. The Simmba star compared the photo with her recent photo from promotions in which she is seen dressed in a yellow outfit. Seeing the cute photo of Sara from her childhood and her expressions, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her cuteness. Many even commented on the photo and mentioned that some things never change.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath in 2018. She has since then appeared in two films - Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in the pipeline. She will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 while Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will share screen space with her in Atrangi Re.

