Monday, February 10, 2020
     
Sana Khan calls off her relationship with boyfriend Melvin Louis? Know why

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan and ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis were one of the most active couples on social media who would make the fans go crazy with their PDA.

New Delhi Published on: February 10, 2020 14:13 IST
Relationships in the Bollywood and Television industry are unpredictable. At once, you'll find a couple forming and at the other moment the news of their break up will leave you shocked. Similar happened with singer Neha Kakkar when her break up happened with actor Himansh Kohli. Well, now it seems that another splitsville has taken place and the same has happened in the lives of former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan and her choreographer boyfriend Melvin Louis, as reported by Pinkvilla.

The report about the duo heading for a split surfaced sometime back but it was rubbished by the two when they posted adorable pictures on Instagram, for which they were famous for. However, this time, the news about their breakup has been confirmed by a closed source who informed the portal that the dancer was apparently cheating on Sana and that is the reason she called it quits. Not only this, she has even informed her friends that her boyfriend (now ex) was abusive towards her and would indulge in violence sometimes.

If this wasn't enough, her social media posts had photos of her with cryptic captions that suggest something fishy. Sana, in one of her photos, wrote, "A woman treats you how she wants to be treated first. Then she treats you how you treat her and what u actually deserve." While another picture has a caption, "Surround urself with positive n honest people."

The two of them now do not have a single picture of each other on Instagram which also suggests that something isn't right. This is even shocking because the two of them have been quite open about their relationship and every now and then would indulge in social media PDA.

On the work front, Sana will next be seen in Deepak Tijori’s directorial, Tom Dick and Harry Returns. On the other hand, Melvin Louis is a celebrity choreographer who rose to fame through dance reality show Dance India Dance.

