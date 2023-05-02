Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes ice bath; know health benefits of this 'torture' therapy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes an ice bath

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently recovering from Myositis. The actress is shooting for her action spy thriller Citadel India and is required to have a fit body to perform high-octane action. Recently, Samantha shared an Instagram story in which she gave a sneak peek into her 'torture' ice bath. In the photo, the actress can be seen taking a dip in an ice bucket and wrote, "It is torture time" along with #Icebathrecovery and #actionmodeon.

Samantha keeps sharing photos and videos from her gym in which she is seen training for her action role. After a heavy workout, ice bath therapy is considered to be very beneficial for the body as it soothes sore muscles.

Know more health benefits of ice baths-

Ice bath therapy relieves sore muscles after a strenuous training session. It makes the body feel good.

It also helps the nervous system by aiding in sleep and removing fatigue.

It improves blood circulation and increase the oxygen level in the body

It helps build resilience and the ability to handle stress

Exposure to cold water triggers the release of hormones like adrenaline, epinephrine, and noradrenaline which elevate mood

However, people with preexisting cardiovascular disease or high blood pressure should be careful as ice baths can be dangerous for them. Also, the time to be immersed in the water should be on the doctor's advice as it can lead to hypothermia.

