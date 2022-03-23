Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor, Ekta wish 'ever-gorgeous' Kangana Ranaut on her birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 35th birthday on Wednesday (March 23). The actress, who has always managed to win our hearts with her fashion statement, choice of narratives, acting and fearless personality, has received sweet birthday wishes from her friends, family and fans. Taking to her Instagram handle, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor shared a video carrying several pictures of 'lock upp' host from their show's launch moments. "Happy bday kangana the queen!!!! Rule on!!!! #lockupp would never be What it’s is without uuu JAI MATA DI," she wrote.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu too shared notes for Kangana. Sharing a picture of Queen actress from her birthday trip, Samantha penned, "Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever-gorgeous @kanganaranaut a very happy birthday."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story

Showering love on Kangana Ranaut, Kareena shared a monochrome picture of the former and said "Happy birthday dearest Kangana. Love and light always." ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut is a sight to behold as she seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple on birthday; see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story

Meanwhile, Kangana celebrated her birthday, by visiting the Vaishno Devi Temple. The 'Panga' actress visited the holy shrine with her sister Rangoli Chandel and shared some beautiful pictures after seeking blessings at the sacred place. She captioned the post, "Today on the occasion of my birthday day .... Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji... with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

On the professional front, Kangana, who made her debut with Anurag Basu's directorial 'Gangster' (2006), will next be seen in 'Dhaakad' as Agent Agni. The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, is slated to release on May 27, 2022.

Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She is also producing the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films. Currently, Kangana is hosting the OTT reality show 'Lock Upp'.