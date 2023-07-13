Samantha confirms taking break after wrapping Citadel; pens note on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take a break from films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the renowned and popular actresses in the industry and has some interesting projects lined up including Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel with Varun Dhawan. Now Samantha has confirmed her decision to take a break from films after she took to Instagram and dropped a picture with the team as she finally wrapped up shooting for Citadel India.

Sharing the glimpse, “Samantha wrote, “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime…i.e., until you write to me the next”.

Last week, Samantha also wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Kushi. With the wrap-up of Citadel, Samantha has now wrapped up all the shoot portion of her projects.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the news about being diagnosed with Myositis in October 2022. The actress dropped a photo from a hospital to give her fans an update about her health.

In June, this year, Samantha dropped a heartfelt note to mark one year of Myositis diagnosis. The actress opened up about the forced new normal and battles with her body that she has faced.

For her upcoming films, Samantha will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. The Telugu film is scheduled to release on September 1. It will release in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya. The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story.

Latest Entertainment News