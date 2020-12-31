Salman Khan to shoot for cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in January, to revive 90s Prem

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AAMIR.KHAN_AZERBAIJAN Salman Khan to shoot for cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in January

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are reportedly, all set to come together with Aamir Khan for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. It was said earlier that the two Khans will be seen reviving their 90s iconic roles for Aamir's film and will do a cameo. According to the latest reports, Salman will begin shooting for his role of 'Prem' from January 8th. Currently, Aamir Khan is on a vacation with his family to Gir Forest in Gujarat. He will resume the shooting once he is back in the bay.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will bring to life the character of Prem from his film Maine Pyaar Kiya. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen reviving his role of Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The report claimed that Shah Rukh Khan had shot for his cameo part in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha last month before flying to UAE for IPL. He shot in Delhi.

Considering the love-hate relationship SRK and Aamir have shared over the years, fans are excited to watch them together in a film.

The report in Mumbai Mirror claimed, "The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade and since we love our matinee idols, Chaddha’s journey would be incomplete without certain top stars. So, during this journey of self-discovery, Aamir lands on the sets to meet Shah Rukh around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonder world."