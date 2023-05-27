Salman Khan's response to marriage proposal at IIFA has a Shah Rukh Khan connection | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan responds to marriage proposal at IIFA

Salman Khan is currently in Abu Dhabi for the grand event of IIFA 2023. On Friday, he graced a pre-event and confidently posed on the green carpet. Dressed impeccably in a black suit paired with a black shirt, Salman showcased his style, complete with a distinguished moustache and goatee. Amidst the glitz and glamour, a woman openly expressed her deep affection for the renowned Bollywood superstar. In his signature style, Khan reacted with a humorous and amusing response, adding a sense of charm to the occasion.

In her wedding proposal, the woman said, "I have come all the way from Hollywood just to ask you this question… I fell in love with you the moment I saw you." Salman then quizzed her, "You are talking about Shah Rukh Khan, right?" To which she replied, "I am talking about Salman Khan. Say Salman Khan will you marry me?" The actor gave a tongue-in-cheek response: "My days of getting married are over. You should have met me 20 years ago."

The actor recently made waves after his video with Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023 went viral. In a widely discussed video, Vicky was seen posing for a photo with a fan while Salman approached from the opposite direction with his security team. It appeared that Vicky tried to shake hands with Salman, but his bodyguards seemed to push him aside.

After that, Vicky Kaushal spoke about it in a media interaction. He said, "A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There's no point about it. Things don't actually are as they seem in the video." He further added, "There is no point in talking about that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is all set to star in Tiger 3 alongside Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is slated to release on Diwali 2023.

