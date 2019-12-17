Salman Khan plans to spend 54th birthday with sister Arpita and family

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan plans to spend 54th birthday with pregnant sister Arpita and family

Salman Khan will turn 54 on December 27. The actor’s birthday is celebrated like a festival by his fans who gather in front of the Galaxy Apartments to have a look at him. The superstar also obliges them by stepping outside in his balcony to greet them. He is also known for throwing a lavish birthday party every year at his Panvel farmhouse. But looks like this year it will be just his close friends and family.

Salman Khan, in a chat, told an entertainment portal that this year, he would just spend quality time with his sister Arpita Khan, who is pregnant with her second child.

Salman said, “There are no plans for my birthday. My sister Arpita (Sharma) is pregnant, so I’m going to spend time with her.”

Reports had earlier stated that Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma are planning to give birth to their second child on Salman’s birthday in order to make the occasion extra special. Their first child Ahil is already the centre of the Khan-daan.

A week before his birthday (on December 20), Salman Khan has 'Dabangg 3' readied for release as a gift for his fans. The film marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee and will bring back audience's most favourite characters of Chubul Pandey and Rajjo. It will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

