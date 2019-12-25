Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan lead Bollywood in wishing fans a merry Christmas

Bollywood celebs post their Christmas 2019 wishes for fans

Christmas is here finally and the world his celebrating this festival with much zeal and enthusiasm. Bollywood celebrities too took time to wish their fans on this special day. Superstar Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra and others posted their Christmas wishes for fans. So, while Karan Johar shared pictures from Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas party with Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others, Priyanka shared a video from her special cookie preparation session with husband Nich Jonas. Kartik and Janhvi donned the Santa cap and were in complete Christmas feels.

Have a look at Bollywood Celebs’ Christmas wishes for fans

Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey wished his fans on Christmas and shared a video on his Instagram.

Karan Johar shared pictures of Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas party and wished his fans a ‘Merry Christmas’

Neha Dhupia shared this adorable photo with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Kartik donned the Santa Claus cap and looked all geared to make his fans’ wishes come true.

Nick Jonas gave us insight into his special cookie preparation session with Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina Kaif shared Instagram stories wishing her fans a merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif's Christmas wishes

Santa Claus Vicky Kaushal wished his fans on Christmas

Vicky Kaushal's Christmas wishes

Janhvi Kapoor has been in the Christmas vibe for some time now. The actor posted a picture in her Santa Cap yesterday and looked all geared up for Christmas. Sharing the picture Janhvi wrote, "It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! p.s this was truly candid".

Vidya Balan's Christmas wishes came with a fun video. Check it out.

Sanjay Dutt shared a picture with his family to wish his fans on Christmas

Nothing better than spending time with your family during the holiday season! Here's wishing everyone a Merry Christmas🙏♥️ #MerryChristmas2019 #HappyChristmas #MerryXmas pic.twitter.com/Kv3Oaarf3p — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 25, 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News