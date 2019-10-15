Saif Ali Khan recalls son Taimur’s reaction to Laal Kaptaan trailer, says he watches it twice a day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan recalls son Taimur’s reaction to Laal Kaptaan trailer

Saif Ali Khan is all set to surprise his viewers with yet another path-breaking performance in his upcoming Bollywood film Laal Kaptaan. Going by the trailers and promos of the film, it won’t be wrong to say that it is going to be an intense film. While the adults will enjoy the high-octane drama, the film is not made for children. Nonetheless, Saif’s little munchkin Taimur loves watching the trailer and even calls it ‘maara maari’.

During a recent interaction with Zoom, Saif Ali Khan opened about how his family reacted to the trailer of his next film Laal Kaptaan. He was asked how son Ibrahim reacted to it, the actor revealed that he is yet to comment on the trailer since he is in school currently. On the other hand, the superstar spilled the beans about how his little son Taimur reacted when he saw the trailer. He said, "Taimur, shouldn't be watching it but every night he says 'show me Maara-Maari trailer.' That day I thought it's Tanaji then he said that one...I said which one...he said Laal Kaptaan. And he loves the trailer. He watches it twice a day and I am sure it's wrong parenting."

Looks like 3-year-old Taimur has no objection about his father killing people on the big screen. In Laal Kaptaan, Saif will be seen as a Naga Sadhu, a deadly assassin who is on a hunt for vengeance. The trailers have already garnered much attention from the viewers and Saif has received praise for his role. The film also has Sonakshi Sinha in an important role.

On the other hand, Saif also revealed how his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was the ‘solid’ support during the shoot of the film. He revealed that Kareena backed him up when he went away to shoot for 6 months in peace for the film and handled Taimur all by herself.

Watch the trailers of Laal Kaptaan, in case if you missed them-

