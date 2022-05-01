Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AJAYDEVGN/RAKULPREETSINGH Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh recalls performing in front of Big B; Ajay Devgn receives letter from megastar

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has been garnering positive responses for her work in the recently released Ajay Devgn directorial 'Runway 34', has spoken about the challenges that she encountered during the filming of the project where she had to act and emote in front of a towering personality like Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from her Rakul's co-star and the lead actor of the film Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared how emotional he was after receiving a handwritten note from the veteran actor. In the same, he wrote about how the megastar called it an "absolute honour" to be directed by Ajay in the film.

Elaborating on her experiences, she said: "Most challenging part was to perform the courtroom scene with Mr. Bachchan. I had to show the tension and vulnerability without showing any retaliation or dialogues at the beginning.

"The fear, vulnerability, loyalty towards the company and dilemma of the character along with the tension and panic created by Mr. Bachchan's character had to be shown through the eyes as the character was not allowed to speak."

But, it was a blessing for her to have performed in front of the Bollywood megastar as it enhanced her performance in the film as well.

"I feel when you have a strong actor like him performing in front of you, your performance elevates too as you can feed on his energy and focus on giving your best," Rakul concluded.

While for Ajay, he shared a tweet including a picture of the letter and a caption that read, "When the illustrious Amitabh Bachchan stars in your directorial venture, it is an honour that is hard to express in words. And when he uses his heartfelt words in a hand-written note it stirs emotions that are a heady mix of gratitude & satisfaction. Thank you Amit ji! #Runway34."

The letter had words from Big B saying, "Ajay! Ajay! Ajay! An absolute honour to be a part of '34' and to be the recipient of a magnificent director's gift. Your work is superior. The way you have put everything together is simply marvellous. They say it's your best-- but I know that there shall be many more 'bests.' Congratulations."

He shared another wrote with caption, "And, Amitji ended his message with these words." The letter read, "PS: Your expressions and your performance in the cockpit were true genius." He shared the notes on his Instagram account as well, where his wife Kajol commented, “Well deserved words on both sides.”

For those unversed, Runway 34 was released this Friday alongside Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

-with IANS inputs