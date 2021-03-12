Rubina-Abhinav dance to Jasmin-Aly's new music video, here's how Bigg Boss 14 couple reacted

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RUBINA DILAIK, JASMIN BHASIN Rubina Dilaik -Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni

Things turned out sour between Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14. The couples didn't mince any words to stay ahead of each other in the game but seems like post the reality show, all is well between them and they are back to support each other. Thursday, Rubina took to Instagram to share her and Abhinav's version of "Tera Suit". The Tony Kakkar song originally features Jasmin and Aly.

Posting a short video clip, Rubina wrote, "Loving it" and tagged Tony, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The three were also quick to react to the video. Commenting on the post, Aly wrote, "Superbb!" whereas, Jasmin wrote, "Wow."

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were best friends when they entered the "Bigg Boss 14" house and confessed feelings for each other on the show. Jasmin was also Aly's connection during family week. They recently announced their music video "Tera suit". This is Jasmin's first music video. Talking about the project, Jasmin said it was the love and requests of her fans for her and Aly that motivated her to do the project.

"Post Bigg Boss, our fans supported us and showered us with love. They were always there for us and they wanted to see us together. We wanted to do this for them. The best part for me in 'Bigg Boss' was Aly coming in and we being together in the house. It made us realise our relationship, because we were in denial. We worked in a music video and it was an amazing experience. This was a planned collaboration that Aly and I did and the video has come out well. The chemistry is good because we know each other for years and there is a certain comfort level," Jasmin told IANS.

Aly, on the other hand, said this project was a "natural progression" for them after the show.

"It was really interesting doing 'Bigg Boss' with Jasmin. Shooting this music video was a natural progression for us. The response has been amazing and our fans have loved us. I would love to do more interesting work with her in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, BB 14 winner Rubina is also coming up with her music video. Singer Neha Kakker took to Instagram on Wednesday, to share the first look of celebrity couple's new music video Marjaneya. In the first look, Abhinav sports a blue and pink printed shirt with cream shorts, while Rubina stuns in an orange bikini top and sarong skirt.

The music video will release on March 18.