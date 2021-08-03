RRR: Team of Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer reaches Ukraine to film last schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRRMOVIE Ram Charan, Jr NTR

RRR, the upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli has managed to hogg the limelight with its stellar cast, posters and the recently released song, Dosti. The film has been one of the most anticipated releases and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his team behind period drama "RRR" will be shooting the last schedule of the movie in Ukraine.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the makers of the film shared that the team has reached Europe for the final leg of the filming. “Team #RRRMovie arrives in #Ukraine for the last schedule of the film… Excited,” the post on the film's verified Twitter handle read.

The Telugu-language film is a fictional tale on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, essayed by NT Rama Rao Jr.

Earlier in June, the makers had revealed that they are short of shooting two songs to wrap the production.

The first song from the film, titled 'Dosti', was released over the weekend to mark the International Friendship Day. Actress Alia too shared the video on her verified Instagram account.

"On this Friendship day, witness the coming together of two powerful opposing forces - Ramaraju & Bheem #Dosti #Natpu #Priyam Music Video Out Now," she captioned the poster.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, "RRR" also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on October 13.

