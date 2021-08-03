Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R MADHAVAN,SHAMITA SHETTY Raj Kundra Pornography Case: R Madhavan, Mika Singh & Shamita Shetty extend support to Shilpa Shetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty received massive support from her colleagues in the film industry as she released her first official statement after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a pornography case on Monday. The actress requested privacy and asked everyone not to pass judgments. Speaking about the recent events and reacting to online abuse and trolling, Shilpa said she'd refrain from making any comment as the matter is subjudice. She also slammed the 'media trail' saying she and her family have been law-abiding citizens.

Taking to the comments section of the post, R Madhavan called Shilpa 'the strongest' and wrote, “You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family."

Shamita Shettyalso showered her love for Shilpa and wrote, "I love u my munki and with you always (heart emojis) through thick n thin .. always (heart emojis) @theshilpashetty."

Mika Singh also dropped a few hand-raising and applaud emojis to show support to Shilpa.

Many celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, Abhimanyu Dassani, Richa Chadha and Hansal Mehta reacted to Shilpa's statement on social media. Actress Mahhi Vij called her “a woman with most beautiful heart.” Aniruddh Dave tweeted, “It shall pass too, may the truth/ justice prevail.”

Shilpa's statement read: "My statement. Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."

She further added, "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Kundra, a British national who was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19, will remain in judicial custody till August 10, as ordered by the magistrate court last week. The businessman was arrested by the crime branch and charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, for allegedly making pornographic content and distributing them through porn apps like HotShots.

