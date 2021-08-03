Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GULSHAN GROVER Gulshan Grover takes playful dig at MS Dhoni, says 'don't accept any Don Roles'

One of Bollywood’s most popular villains, Gulshan Grover recently urged former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to not take up any "don roles" as he shared viral photos of the former Indian skipper's new hairdo. He jokingly said that Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff are already a threat to his business, and MS Dhoni must not add to the list as that is Grover’s bread and butter.

Actor Gulshan Grover tweeted pictures of Dhoni with his latest hairstyle and wrote, "Mahi brother @msdhoni Superb look!Plz don’t accept any Don Roles,that will be mere dhande par laat (end to my business) Already 3 of my dearest Brothers @duttsanjay @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu are doing this to get me out of business. Aalim @AalimHakim Badman is coming for you @HanspalShano."

While Dhoni is yet to respond to Gulshan's tweets, fans complimented Dhoni in the comments section and assured Grover that Dhoni will only get heroes’ roles. One of the fans commented, “Dont worry Sir ji. For Mahi sir ko Hero roles milenge. For Anna Suniel Shetty sir Hero and Guru roles karenge". Another commented, “Bad man will always remain good badman. Iconic brother Mahi here is in a different league altogether. Victory for all." One fan also wrote, "Bad man will always remain good badman. Iconic brother Mahi is here is in a different league all together. Victory for all,"

Last week, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a few pictures of Dhoni's new hairstyle. "Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni," Aalim wrote along with the pictures.

On the work front, Gulshan Grover was last seen in Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. He will next be seen in Indian 2, Sooryavanshi and No Means No.