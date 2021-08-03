Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARAN JOHAR, BOMBAYWALLABLOG Film critic Rashid Irani passes away: Karan Johar, Randeep Hooda and others pay tribute

Renowned film critic Rashid Irani, a much-loved figure in the cinema circles of the city, was found dead on Monday at his residence here. He was 74. Irani, who had multiple health issues and lived alone, likely breathed his last on July 30 at his home in the South Mumbai neighbourhood of Dhobitalao, according to his close friend Rafeeq Ellias. Many Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Randeep Hooda and Sudhir Mishra paid their tribute to the late critic.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with Rashid Irani. He wrote, "Rest in peace Rashid….I remember all our interactions and conversations so fondly…. Your insight on Cinema will always be treasured….."

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Cinema a little less loved today ..RIP #RashidIrani saab."

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra tweeted, “Rest in peace Rashid. I remember all our interactions and conversations so fondly.”

The official social media account of the Mumbai Press Club tweeted about Irani's demise.

"Rashid Irani, 74, one of the country's foremost film critics, passed away probably on 30 July at home. He was not seen for 2-3 days; a search by friends, club officials and police led to his home, where his mortal remains were found," the press club said in a statement.

Irani, who had contributed several articles in national dailies like Times of India, Hindustan Times and the website Scroll.in, was "one of the pillars of the Mumbai Press Club Film Society", the club further said in the statement.

The noted critic was a core member of the club, who didn't miss a day at the media centre writing his reviews and watching films. "He will be missed sorely by all members and staff. Details about his funeral will be announced soon," the tweet read.