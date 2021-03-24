Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISH DESHMUKH Riteish Deshmukh just dropped his new look for new film, seen it yet?

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh treated his fans with amazing news on Wednesday as he revealed his new look and also hinted towards a new film. Taking to his Twitter account Riteish shared a post by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim and wrote, "New look, New Film ......let’s roll!!! Thank you @AalimHakim -brother man - you are Gold !!!"

Although, the actor did not reveal any details of his new project. Riteish's fans could not keep calm and bombarded the comments section with praises for his new look and excitement for the new project. One of the users wrote, "Nice Look, Sir..Rocking." The other wrote, "New film will be super hit."

Recently, Riteish's wife Genelia D'Souza shared a video featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta, and Genelia which is going viral on the internet. Captured during an award ceremony, the video shows Genelia waiting while standing next to her husband who is engrossed in greeting and speaking to Preity. What caught attention was Genelia's cold expressions when Riteish kissed Preity's hands and the two exchange air kisses. The clip left Netizens ROFL thinking about the treatment the actor would receive upon going home. Well, their wish was granted as Genelia finally shared what happened next when they reached home.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia shared the next part of the video in which we can see her scolding and beating Riteish. Preity Zinta also shared the video and wrote, "This is too funny ... Riteish & Genelia. Keep them coming. Love u both."

Many popular celebrities including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Kapoor, and Kanchi Kaul dropped their reactions in the comments sections.

Both Genelia and Riteish are avid social media users and they keep sharing funny and romantic videos on their Instagram. Take a look:

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The couple is blessed with two sons Rahyl and Riaan.