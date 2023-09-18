Richa Chadha breaks silence on Ali Fazal opting out of Fukrey 3, 'Hollywood...That's one reason...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fukrey 3

Fans were sad when they noticed Ali Fazal's absence from the poster of 'Fukrey 3,' the next installment of the popular series. Indeed considered one of the finest actors in the industry, the actor, who is known to play the lead character of Zafar in the film, alongside other key cast members like Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manoj Singh, Pulkit Samrat, and Pankaj Tripathi, has decided to opt out from Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial due to a busy schedule.

While answering a question about her Hollywood debut, Richa Chadha hinted about Ali Fazal's shooting schedule and why he isn't a part of Fukrey 3. Elaborating about her Hollywood project, Richa said, "I won't call it a Hollywood film. It is a small crossover project that has been shot only half. Hollywood...I think, Ali Fazakl karte hain, and he is doing very well in that field. That's one reason he is not in the film (Fukrey 3)."

Fukrey 3 is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. Talking about the film, the cast said, "It's a very interesting film, in which choocha has a super power, again. It's very strange. You have seen a glimpse of it in the trailer. But there is a lot more in the film. So please come to the theatres on 28th September and watch the film. We are expecting, praying and hoping that the film would be good and that people would like it. The kind of love and acceptance that Fukrey got and then Fukrey Returns, which was the second film, received, we expect the same for Fukrey 3."

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' were major hits, entertaining audiences and performing well at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

About Fukrey 3

The trailer of 'Fukrey 3' has evoked nostalgia and excitement among fans of this beloved comedy franchise. Witnessing the return of the Fukrey gang, including Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi), on the screen is an absolute delight. The trailer is packed with laughter and hilarious moments, setting the stage for what promises to be an incredibly entertaining film.



In the video, Pulkit and Varun's characters are seen plotting to contest an election against Richa Chadha's character. The third installment of the comedy-drama series, 'Fukrey,' is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28.

