  Ready and Bol Radha Bol producer Nitin Manmohan passes away

Ready and Bol Radha Bol producer Nitin Manmohan passes away

Veteran producer Nitin Manmohan passes away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2022 12:07 IST
Nitin Manmohan
Image Source : TWITTER/@KOMALNAHTA Nitin Manmohan passes away

Film producer Nitin Manmohan passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Known for backing movies such as Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Ready and Bhoot, he was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack. Nitin was in his mid-60s. He was hospitalised on December 3 after suffering from a massive heart attack.

Nitin, son of yesteryear screen villain Manmohan suffered a massive heart attack as was on a ventilator. Although his condition had stabilised after a few days, he continued to be on the ventilator till this morning. He is survived by his wife Dolly, a son Soham and a daughter Prachi. 

Nitin Manmohan had produced Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Army, Shool, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Dus, Chal Mere Bhai, Maha-Sangram, Insaaf, Deewangi, Nayee Padosan, Adharm, Baaghi (Salman Khan starrer), Eena Meena Deeka, Tathastu, Tango Charlie, Gali Gali Chor Hai, Dil Maange More and Sab Kushal Mangal. Some of the films he produced were made in partnership. His brother, Hemant Panchamiya, is a well-known Bombay exhibitor and lives in Pune.

