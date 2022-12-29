Besharam Rang row: CBFC asks Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' makers to edit songs before release

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JACYKHAN Besharam Rang song controversy

Besharam Rang row: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan was recently reviewed by the CBFC examination committee for certification. Following this, the Central Board of Film Certification directed the makers of to implement 'changes' in the movie, including its songs, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Thursday. However, he did not detail the changes suggested to the makers.

The CBFC has asked production banner Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the spy action thriller in accordance with board guidelines, Joshi said in a statement. "Pathaan" found itself battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song "Besharam Rang", also featuring Deepika Padukone, on December 12. A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments".

"The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,” Joshi said in a statement to PTI.

The aim of the CBFC, Joshi said, was to strike a balance between the creativity of the makers and the sentiments of the audience and accordingly find a solution. "I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it,” Joshi added.

The certificate for a film, according to the procedure, is issued after required modifications are carried out and the final material submitted.

Those who expressed their displeasure over "Besharam Rang" and demanded changes in it include Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board also sought a ban on the film for "misrepresenting Islam".

A complaint has also been filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika and others for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in the song.

About Pathaan

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan.

