Raveena Tandon looks breathtaking in these throwback pics from her wedding with husband Anil Thadani

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon looks breathtaking in these throwback pics from her wedding with Anil Thadani

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is probably one of the most active personalities on social media. Be it joining the latest trend or sharing updates about her personal and professional life, she does it all. Yet again, her fans were left in awe of her latest pictures with husband Anil Thadani that she shared on her 17th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Raveena not just shared some recent pictures with the love of her life but shared a glimpse of her wedding days. Two pictures from amongst the lot features the actress in her bridal avatar and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her beautiful smile.

Alongside the photos, Raveena wrote in the caption, "Now and forever and many more lives hereafter, yours eternally... #17years of #lovelaughterhappiness."

Have a look at the same here:

Not just fans but also her industry counterparts wished the couple on their special day. Neelam Kothari Soni commented, "Happy anniversary guys," while Farah Khan wrote, "Happy anniversary to you both."

On the personal front, Raveena and film distributor Anil Thadani got married in the year 2004. The couple is now parents to a daughter named Rasha and son Ranbir Thadani. Not only this, but the actress even adopted two daughters-- Pooja and Chaya when she was a single mother.

On the professional front, Raveen was last seen in 2017 release 'Shab' and 'Maatr.' Apart from that she was also seen judging Nach Baliye 9 along with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan.

Next up, she has Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 in line which will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The much-awaited film also features superstar Yash and Sanjay Dutt.