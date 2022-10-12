Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda return from Maldives vacation | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna snapped at the airport

Rumoured lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have returned from their vacation in Maldives. Rashmika and Vijay were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening. However, they exited at different times and were not clicked together. The Geetha Govindam pair have been rumoured to be dating for some time now but they have maintained the 'just friends' status. Speculations about them dating have been ignited again as they spent some time together abroad with each other.

After their vacation, Rashmika and Vijay were back in Mumbai. They kept their airport look casual and cool. Vijay looked dashing in a black printed oversized shirt and trousers. Rashmika looked pretty in a white co-ord set. She completed her look with a cap and orange slippers. She happily posed for the photographers outside the Mumbai airport and seemed to be in high spirits.

Rashmika and Vijay get back together after break up

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that after a 'messy' breakup, Vijay and Rashmika are giving each other another chance. The actor duo, who was said to have broken up after two years of dating, has reportedly reignited their romance. According to a new report in ETimes, Vijay was deeply affected by the box office failure of his last release Liger and that’s when his connection with Rashmika became better. The report also suggested that the two actors had “loved each other truly until their egos had drifted them apart."

However, Vijay and Rashmika are now very much together, according to the report. Their Maldives getaway was another hint that they are working things out between them.

Meanwhile, Rashmika's latest release Goodbye is running in cinema halls now. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl of Super 30 fame.

On the work front, Vijay will be staring the shoot of Jana Gana Mana, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

