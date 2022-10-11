'Dahan' casting director Shivam Gupta on success of the series: I feel proud, we all deserve this

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Dahan' casting director Shivam Gupta on success of the series

Tisca Chopra starrer web show Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya has become the talk of the town, and for the right reason. From location to the storyline, the show has attracted people and left them intrigued for more. Not just the right cinematography but the right casting is the reason behind the show's tremendous success. Casting director Shivam Gupta reflected on how the appreciation for 'Dahan' has been overwhelming and how deserving it is since everyone on the show worked really hard.

Shivam Gupta said, "It's phenomenal to see that our labour or love is being drenched in appreciation. I feel proud to see that each talent has given their best in every bit of acting. Since every person on the set has put their heart into the making of this series, we all deserve this success."

"Moreover, I'm extremely grateful to Vikranth Pawar, Jai Sharma, Himank Gupta, Banijay Asia and Disney Hotstar for believing in me," Shivam Gupta further added.

Can you imagine any actor other than Tisca Chopra donning the character of Avani Raut? Or someone else essaying Swaroop other than Saurabh Shukla. No, right? Shivam Gupta foresaw the reflectiveness and sincerity that every actor possessed to justify the scripted character.

Shivam Gupta started his journey as an associate casting director with films and web series like Raid, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Mirzapur, and Qarib Qarib Single. He marked his debut as the main casting director with the film Music Teacher. He made headlines for casting in web shows Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Sacred Games, and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. Besides Dahan, Shivam Gupta has done casting for Choked, Sacred Games 2 and Amazon Mini Shorts like The List, Good Morning, Vakeel Babu and Conditions Apply. He has several projects looming over the horizon, which include IKROOP and Asur 2. Shivam Gupta is working on 'Masoom' with Nitya Mehra and Sudhanshu Saria and also is also working with Aspirants fame director Apoorv Singh Karki for his next.

