Ranveer Singh wishes 'gudiya' Deepika Padukone on her birthday, diva pens cute thank you note for fans

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh wishes 'Gudiya' Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned a year older today. With each passing year, the actress is making sure she leaves her fans spellbound with her charm, beauty, and power-packed performances. On her 35th birthday today, her fans have flooded the internet with heartfelt birthday notes and greeting for Diva. One such awwdorable wish arrived from her husband-actor Ranveer Singh. He took to his Instagram handle to wish her 'Gudiya' on special day.

Sharing a cute childhood picture of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer wrote "My jaan, my life, my gudiya Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone." The likes and comments shot up in a fraction of seconds after Ranveer posted the adorable dimpled photo of Deepika.

On the other hand, the diva thanked all her fans, followers and friends for showering love and blessings on her. Deepika Padukone, on her newly-pristine Instagram profile, shared a montage with the caption: "The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that I've got my family, friends and all of you to thank!"

Meanwhile, some special birthday wishes for Deepika were also shared by actors Prabhas, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and other stars.

Deepika's soon-to-be co-star Prabhas shared a picture of the beautiful actress on Instagram to wish her. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone." Prabhas and Deepika are all set to come together for the first time in a multi-lingual mega-production by director Nag Ashwin. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.

Take a look at DeepVeer's pictures as they celebrate Deepika's birthday

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Birthday girl Deepika Padukone heads out for brunch date with husband-actor Ranveer Singh

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika opted for a brown hoodie and matching track pants and carried a black Louis Vuitton bag alongside.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Birthday girl Deepika Padukone papped at a restaurant in Mumbai with hubby Ranveer Singh

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH For her birthday, Deepika opted for an all-black attire.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived with former's sister Shaheen Bhatt to celebrate Deepika Padukone's 35th birthday

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in 2018 in Italy. The duo were co-stars in the films such as Bajirao Mastani and Ram-Leela. Now, again they will be seen together in the upcoming film '83 which stars Ranveer as cricket legend Kapil Dev and Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. In addition, she is filming an untitled film by Shakun Batra which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.