Ranveer Singh's quirky 'Tuesdays' post puzzles wife Deepika Padukone, her reaction is priceless

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the ultimate king of quirk and extraordinary style statement. His fashion choices that are best defined as outrageous have time and again amused the audience and have made him the apple of several designers' eyes. His fashion sense exhibits traits of his personality which is more towards the fun side. This time around too, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor donned a blue Gucci tracksuit and naturally, the Internet exploded!

Ranveer took to his Instagram as he shared a picture of him with a caption, "Tuesdays, Never-lose days."

Take a look:

He paired his outfit with a pair of funky shades and a thick stubble enhancing his jawline. His picture and caption left many puzzled including his wife, Deepika Padukone, who put a comment, "Means???" below the picture.

Ranveer has often exhibited his liking for the luxury brand Gucci as his pictures in the brands' outfits keep going viral inciting a barrage of reactions from the netizens. The most recent ad of Cred even went a mile forward and portrayed Kapil Dev acting like Ranveer, where the former India skipper wore some outlandish clothes much like the actor.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Kabir Khan's sports biography '83', based on India's win at the World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

He also has Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus' and action drama 'Sooryavanshi'. He is also prepping for his role in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', directed by Divyang Thakkar for Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline apart from '83', like 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika recently signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

