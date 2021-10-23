Ahead of Karwa Chauth, Ranveer Singh writes Deepika Padukone's name on his hand with mehendi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WORLD.DEEPVEER Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- or DeepVeer as they are popularly called by fans -- are for sure on the list of most romantic couples of Bollywood. The celebrity couple never misses a chance to show off their love for each other. Recently, Ranveer gave husbands some serious goals when he wrote his wife, Deepika's name on his palm with mehendi. The actor who is currently hosting, 'The Big Picture' also showed off his henna greased hands to the audience.

Quiz show, 'The Big Picture' has a special Karva Chauth episode lined up for the audience. It will feature actresses Priyanka Choudhary aka Tejo from ‘Udaariyaan’ and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka ‘Choti Sardaarni’s’ Meher. They will be joining Ranveer for the said episode. While interacting with them, Ranveer revealed that he observes Karwa Chauth fast for Deepika. Seizing the opportunity, Priyanka and Nimrit asked Ranveer to apply henna on his hands. Being a sport, Ranveer agreed and asked them to draw a 'D' on his palm. Watch the video here:

at the launch of 'The Big Picture', Ranveer said Deepika brings out his creative side and he's lucky to have her. "I am really grateful that I have such a sharp mind as a partner. She improves my work by giving me constructive criticism; I have her as my creative bouncing board. Often, we discuss our work, her work and my work as well," he said.

Continuing being the good husband, Ranveer said: "I am really grateful that I have someone with such great insight into the arts, into performances, into these sorts of things. She has given me tips and I am working on them. I hope with her love and support I will be able to do the best job and be the best host."

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Kabir Khan's sports biography '83', based on India's win at the World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

He also has Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus' and action drama 'Sooryavanshi'. He is also prepping for his role in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', directed by Divyang Thakkar for Yash Raj Films.