What is Kareena Kapoor saying to Ranveer Singh in this picture? Your guess is as good as ours

"You slay, Ranveer!" -- what we think Kareena is saying to Ranveer in this picture.

New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2019 15:24 IST
We fail to give a caption to this image.

Ranveer Singh -- is not just an actor but a phenomenon. And we don't say it -- the paps, his colleagues, his wife Deepika Padukone and several other sections of the society swear by it.

What adds to Ranveer's impeccable style is his quirky dressing, and let's face it -- nobody else has the courage to carry off what Ranveer does with such elan.

Ranveer, sometimes, even gives fashionistas like Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor a run for their money.

You don't believe us?

See this.

And this.

Who is better dressed? Cannot name. Na?

Even Kareena cannot. 

At least that's what we think the beautiful actress is saying to Ranveer in this picture: "You slay, Ranveer!"

Or not?

What else she might be saying?

Hmmm!

Can you guess?

Or your guess is as good as ours?

