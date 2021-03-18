Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh bitten by Brown Munde bug; features as 'brawn' munda in new post

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is bitten by the "Brown Munde" bug, going by his latest post on social media. Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram, where he is flaunting biceps dressed in a white vest teamed with electric red glasses and a black baseball cap. He looks away from the camera.

The actor gave a quirky spin to the popular Punjabi track "Brown Munde" in the caption. He wrote: "brawn munde".

Ranveer's fan, followers and friends from the industry have commented on the post. Actor Tiger Shroff wrote: "Beastin." Actor Nikitin Dheer commented: "Kadak." Roohi actor Varun Sharma commented, "Jeeeee Baaaatt... Desi Je Geet aa Trap ji Beat Sirr Kadd gajjde Speakera ch vajde... Brown Mundeeee."

On the work front, the actor is now gearing up for the release of "83", which was pushed due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which was pushed -- from its original April 2020 release -- due to the pandemic. Since theatres resumed operations in October last year, theatre owners, as well as fans, had been waiting for the makers of "83" to announce the release date.

The makers announced the release date saying, "June 4th 2021!!! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam. #thisis83."

The film tells the tale of India's victory in the 1983 World Cup and Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog Indian team at the tournament. "83" has an ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem among others. On a related note, Ranveer Singh also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Takht in the pipeline.

- with IANS inputs