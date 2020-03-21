Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: When Mardaani actress opened about her personal life in Aap Ki Adalat

Bollywood diva Rani Mukerji has been ruling hearts since the release of her first film Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat. The actress has not just entertained her fans with her chic and glamore avatar but has often left them speechless with her command over emotional scenes. The actress herself claims that people compliment her the most on her ability to cry onscreen and make the viewers cry along with her. When Rani appeared on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat, she threw light on how she is the 'crying' queen of Bollywood.

India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma asked Rani Mukerji about her ability to cry anywhere, anytime and she jokingly replied that she has tap fitted inside her eyes. The actress also opened about her Bollywood journey and how her short role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai changed her life.

Rani Mukerji revealed that her most precious memory of her Bollywood journey is when her father watched her debut film Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat and cried throughout. She said, "My dad (late filmmaker Ram Mukerji) had a bypass operation. He was admitted in Breach Candy and was not willing to go for the operation because he wanted to wait for the release of my film. I told him at that point it was very crucial that he should get the surgery done."

"He went in for the surgery and then he was unconscious in the ICU for about one or two days, and when he recovered and regained consciousness, the first thing he asked was has the film release and how was it doing."

She said her father wept after watching her performance. "I remember when I took him home that day, he insisted on going to Gaiety Galaxy to watch the film with the audience. In fact he went on the wheelchair and, as he watched the reactions, he wept like an unconsolable child. That is a memory from 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' that I will never forget in my entire life," she added.

