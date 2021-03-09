Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID19, mother Neetu Singh confirms

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIR_KAPOOOOR Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID19

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid19. Veteran actress and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the news and thanked fans for the wishes. It is reported that the actor has not been well for a few days. Sharing a picture of Ranbir, Neetu said, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

On the other hand, while talking to an entertainment portal, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor had said that the actor is COVID19 positive, however, he added, "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town."

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor had tested recovered from COVID19. She tested positive while shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh. "Earlier this week, I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better," she had said in a statement.

Later, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor had informed that the veteran actress has tested negative. Taking to Instagram, Sahni posted a picture with the actor and expressed gratitude to all those who prayed for the good health of her mother. "Thank you for all your good wishes and prayers. My mother has tested COVID negative today," Sahni wrote.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen as a scientist. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest Isha who supports him in his quest for the all-powerful Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release on 4th December this year.

Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra's Shamshera coming up, with Vaani Kapoor and Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ANIMA alongside Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor