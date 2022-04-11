Ranbir-Alia wedding: Decors arrive at Ranbir's Bandra home; couple chooses pastel theme for nuptials

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Preparations at full swing for Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to host their wedding this week

Decorations were seen arriving at Ranbir's Vastu residence complex in Bandra

The couple has apparently chosen pastel theme for their nuptials

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have seemingly decided to keep their wedding a secret affair. Not only the Bollywood celebrities have been avoiding media frenzy but they have also put up large curtains outside their homes to avoid their photo from being leaked. Paparazzi stationed outside their houses in Mumbai shared photos which have big trucks unloading wedding essentials at Alia and Ranbir's residence. The festivities are reported to kick off from April 13.

Ahead of Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured wedding, decorations were seen arriving at Ranbir's Vastu residence complex in Bandra with pastel carpets, and rustic wooden tables. Apart from this, men were seen unloading big utensils which are used for big celebratory feasts. Also RK Studio, Krishna Raj Bungalow and Kapoors residence in Chembur are decked up with lights. Take a look at the photos:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor's residence decked up and covered with curtains ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor's residence decked up and covered with curtains ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Krishna Raj bungalow decked up and covered with curtains ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding preparations

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding preparations

As per reports, Ranbir and Alia will have an intimate house wedding and that Ranbir's place of residence, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow will host their guests for the celebrations, which are speculated to go on for a week.

It is also reported that the star couple has zeroed down on pastel shades for their wedding outfits. However, Ranbir and Alia, who are currently busy with their professional commitments, are yet to make an official announcement with regard to their wedding.

The two will be seen sharing space in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming superhero fantasy adventure epic 'Brahmastra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will hit theatres on September 9, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

If reports are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot this week, most probably on April 14 and then on April 17, they will host a grand reception for the members of B-Town.

--with IANS inputs