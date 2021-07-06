Rakhi Sawant reveals her mother's reaction after Mika Singh controversy: 'I wish you died'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT2511 Rakhi Sawant reveals her mother's reaction after Mika Singh controversy

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant managed to entertain her fans yet again with her appearance in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. The actress had entered the show as one of the challengers and made a home in viewers' hearts in no time. Rakhi's name has been attached to many controversies in the past-- the 'kiss' controversy with Mika Singh has been the most remembered one. Talking about the same, Rakhi Sawant revealed her mother's reaction and said that she was frustrated. Rakhi revealed to Bollywood Bubble that her mother said, "I wish you died the moment you were born."

Rakhi Sawant had run away from home at a young age to escape getting married. Her family has still not accepted her and her mother is her only support. Talking about it, Rakhi said, "In our family, it was like Balika Vadhu. Running away from home and joining the film industry was my only option. Today, my father will be proud of me... Thank God I took this decision, because I have become what I am today.” She added, “My family doesn't accept me, till today. They don't talk to my mom. My uncle, my entire family. They think that because I ran away, their daughters will also run away."

About the controversies, Rakhi said, "There was a time when my mother told me, 'What is this, your controversies? I wish you died the moment you were born.' This happened after my family turned on my mother, after my incident with Mika Singh."

Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh courted controversy in 2006 when Rakhi had filed a police complaint against Mika, accusing him of “forcibly kissing her" at his birthday party in Mumbai. At the time she had told PTI that she would never be friends with the singer again. “I don’t think I would call him my friend from now on. Nobody has the right to play with an innocent woman’s dignity," she had said.

On the work front, Rakhi Sawant started shooting for a new web series titled "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn" earlier this year, directed by Marukh Mirza. The diva posted a clip from the shoot of the web series on Instagram to inform about the same to her fans. In the video, Rakhi was seen enacting a scene for the cameras. "Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi captioned the clip.

Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.