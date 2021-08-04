Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJVEERANKURSINGH Rajveer reveals how Hema Malini encouraged him during 'Ek Duaa' shoot

Actor Rajveer Ankur Singh, who features alongside Esha Deol Takhtani in the latest digital film 'Ek Duaa', has revealed how Esha's mother, veteran actress Hema Malini used to visit the sets during shoot and what she said to encourage him.

"Hemaji visited the set several times, she is a very humble, nice and motivating person. Meeting Hemaji has been great! She always had kind words to say. The best thing was when she told me, 'Best of luck for your career young man'. That was very special and I'll keep that in my mind. I'll work hard and try to make her proud in whatever way I can," Rajveer told IANS.

Esha Deol Takhtani has turned producer for 'Ek Duaa' and also features in the lead role.

Sharing his experience of working with Esha, Rajveer said: "Esha as a co-actor is phenomenal. She has been nice to me from the first day when I met her for rehearsals. She was very warm and welcoming. If we got stuck somewhere, if I needed any help, she always helped me out. She is a good actress, a kind soul and an amazing mother!"

Ram Kamal Mukherjee-directed film 'Ek Duaa' addresses the issue of female foeticide. Sharing his take on the social evil, the actor said: "It is something that I cannot even fathom in my wildest of imagination but it happens and it's very sad. So, it was a pleasure to be a part of such film which raises such an issue at such a relevant time."

"Being a father to a six-year-old daughter, I can say that this movie will touch your soul. It has a message, which is so relevant at this point of time in our society. I just wanted to be a part of this film and convey the message because I love my daughter and I know how proud I am of her. She is the most amazing thing in the world, in fact, all daughters are amazing!" he concluded.