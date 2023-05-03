Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGTRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra recalls her dad put bars on windows when she returned from US

When Priyanka Chopra returned to India from the United States when she was 16, her late father, Ashok Chopra, had to install window bars. In a recent interview, Priyanka stated that her father became "paranoid" after a boy climbed onto her balcony late one night. Priyanka described the "two years" that followed her return to India as "arrogant, vain," and she believed she was "invincible."

Following the incident, her father advised Priyanka to "wear loose clothes or Indian clothes." She would wear her father's favourite shirts tied up, buttons left open, with jeans in "this small town in India," the actor recalled, because she didn't have "any loose clothes." Priyanka recalls that everyone would comment on how she dressed.

According to The Howard Stern Show, Priyanka revealed that her dad was super paranoid because he sent to America a 12-year-old with braids. The actress mentioned that the only cool thing she did was to get her hair blown out. Priyanka further mentioned that she came back a little bit more woman than her dad would have anticipated at 16. She added, “When I went back to India and I was in this small town and I was peacocking like I peacock in my American high school I had boys follow me home. One of them jumped into my balcony at night. That's why my dad was like, bars, all your jeans are confiscated, you are going to wear Indian suits, nothing happening. I had a driver drive me everywhere, he was freaked out. I get it but then my career happened. I feel so bad for my dad."

Priyanka Chopra recently turned heads with her stylish look at the Met Gala 2023. She walked hand-in-hand at the Red Carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. The power couple twinned in black outfits.

Also Read: Citadel star Priyanka Chopra on Malti spending 100 days in NICU: I was so close to losing her...

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wears necklace worth THIS whopping amount, says Met Gala is 'special’ for her & Nick Jonas

Latest Entertainment News