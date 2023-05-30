Priyanka Chopra makes SHOCKING revelation! Snoring, farting to working in film she hated | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra makes SHOCKING revelation!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas consistently makes headlines with both her personal and professional endeavours. The renowned global star recently participated in a lie detector test, as seen in a video shared by Prime Video India. During the test, she answered a range of questions, some peculiar and others captivating, all of which were intriguing enough to generate curiosity and capture attention.

The Citadel actress was quizzed if she ever farted in public, she said, "Yes, I have farted in public. But they are silent and deadly." PeeCee was asked if she ever told someone she was on the way, but she didn't even start. "Yes, every time. I'm always on the way, don't ever believe me when I say that."

The Desi girl was asked if she had acted in a movie but hated it. She responded, "I can't tell you what movie it was but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to just wait around for hours. My lines made no sense, I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So it was tough."

PeeCee was asked if she snores in her sleep and she said, "My husband (Nick Jonas) tells me I do, but I deny it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in the spy series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The spy-thiller is created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil for Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, she is currently seen with Sam Heughan in Love Again. This romantic comedy-drama is written and directed by James C. Strouse and serves as an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The film premiered in the United States on May 5, 2023, and received mixed reviews.

