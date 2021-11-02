Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets COVID19 booster shot, shares pic with band-aid on her arm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets her COVID19 booster shot, shares pic with band-aid arm

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently got her Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. On Tuesday the actress took to her social media and shared a picture of herself in a car, giving a closer look at her arm with a band-aid on it. Priyanka Chopra also urged her fans to get vaccinated. She captioned the post: "Booster shot: done. Get vaccinated." In the photo, Priyanka donned a green coloured jacket that was pulled down from one side's shoulder, where she took her jab.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram Story

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas raised more than USD 3 million dollars from the fundraiser, which they had started to help India during the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. Priyanka and Nick shared a video on Instagram, thanking fans for the donation.

In the video, Priyanka said, "When India needed you, you came through. Over 15,000 of you, across the world, came together to help India through one of its biggest humanitarian crisis and fight the second deadly wave of the Covid-19 virus."

Nick further said that the donor's love and support transcended boundaries and helped strangers they have never met. The couple then thanked people who came together and exceeded their expectations of raising USD 1 million by donating over USD 3 million. Priyanka captioned the video as "We did it together... for India. Thank you."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up to take us for a fun road trip with her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which will once again see female superstars helming the movie. Apart from this, the actress has been busy shooting for the series Citadel. It will unite Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The show is described as an action-driven spy series.

Also, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas believes adding the 'power' to women empowerment, both on & off-screen