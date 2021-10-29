Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS Priyanka Chopra Jonas believes adding the 'power' to women empowerment, both on & off-screen

It is a well-known fact that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a flagbearer of women empowerment, in her real as well as reel life. The global superstar has, in the past, made headlines for her powerful statements inspiring millions of women a countless number of times. She has not only talked the talk but also walked the walk by supporting girl child education and being vocal about gender equality, women’s rights and the gender pay gap. So, it comes as no surprise that it was Priyanka Chopra that started the trend of female-centric movies with her film 'Fashion' thirteen years ago.

Courtesy PeeCee, there has been no looking back for the industry ever since. Whether it was Dirty Picture, Mary Kom, Kahaani, Lipstick Under My Burkha, English Vinglish, Margarita With A Straw or Queen, Bollywood has opened doors for more stories revolving around female protagonists. Priyanka Chopra has always created opportunities for more women to share the stage together through her films.

In Dil Dhadakne Do, the international powerhouse empowered more women to be seen on the big screen together. The movie featured as many female stars as it did male actors. Priyanka Chopra was seen alongside female co-stars like Anushka Sharma, Ridhima Sud, Shefali Shah, Zarina Wahab, Khushi Dubey, Ayesha Raza, Khushi Dubey and Dolly Minhas.

Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up to take us for a fun road trip with her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which will once again see female superstars helming the movie.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for the series Citadel, the global event series came from "Avengers" directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It will unite Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The show is described as an action-driven spy series. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. She also has 'Matrix 4' in the pipeline along with Keanu Reeves.

